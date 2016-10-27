Firefighter dangling from a burning rope pulls a trapped man from apartment inferno

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times Pause

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

4:11 Ambrosia beetles wreak havoc on avocado trees in South Dade

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally