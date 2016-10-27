Skipping class for the World Series? Teacher gives OK

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained