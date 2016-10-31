The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2016
A low pressure area will shift across the northern Plains on Monday, while a Pacific system moves over the West Coast.
An area of low pressure will push east northeastward from the upper Intermountain West to south central Canada. This system will usher light to moderate rain across the northern Plains and the northern edge of the upper Midwest. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend southwestward from the northern Plains to the Southwest. Light to moderate rain and high elevation snow showers will develop across the Wasatch and the Rockies. Gusty winds will also impact the region on Monday.
Another area of low pressure will move onshore over the Northwest. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will generate periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, the northern Great Basin and northern California. Locally heavy precipitation will affect western facing slopes in northwest California, western Oregon and western Washington.
A dry weather pattern will persist across most states stretching from the southern Plains to the Southeast. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal in the central and the southern Plains.
A cold and dry air mass will spread across the Northeast on Monday. High temperatures will struggle to climb above the lower 50s in New England. Boston, Mass., will be sunny with a high of 51(F)/ 10(C). Portland, Maine, will be partly cloudy with a high of 52(F)/ 11(C).
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 23 degrees at Langdon, N.D. to a high of 91 degrees at Edinburg, Texas
