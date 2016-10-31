Judge to hold hearing in 'Norfolk Four' cases

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes' Pause

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

1:47 Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

5:31 Video: Nation Ford versus Fort Mill highlights

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

0:45 1 year after Charleston killings, Mother Emanuel AME Church holds a bible study

0:09 Meteor captured on video of Plattsburgh Police Department dashcam