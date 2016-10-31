White student dresses as Bill Cosby in blackface. He's expelled, his frat suspended

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind Pause

1:47 Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

5:31 Video: Nation Ford versus Fort Mill highlights