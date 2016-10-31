National

October 31, 2016 8:39 PM

Jail monitor: NYC guards too often striking inmates' heads

NEW YORK

The court-appointed monitor overseeing New York City's jails is concerned that guards are striking too many inmates in the head.

Steve Martin's second report since being appointed a year ago was filed in Manhattan federal court Monday.

Martin reviewed 1,700 records documenting uses of force at Rikers Island between March 1 and July 31 of this year.

He found about 235 incidents that involved a blow to an inmate's head and another 300 that involved an inmate in restraints.

Blows to the head are supposed to be used only as a last resort because they can be fatal.

Martin found guards used force about a quarter of the time after inmates refused to follow a direct order.

A jails spokeswoman says officials recognize there's more work to do but touted improved training and other achievements.

