Mom gave kids heroin as ‘feel-good medicine,’ charges say

A Parkland woman accused of giving her three small children heroin as “feel-good medicine” was arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court.
Ashlee Hutt, 24, faces three counts each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree child assault. Her bail was set at $100,000 by Court Commissioner Meagan Foley.
Hutt’s boyfriend, Mac McIver, 25, faces the same charges and was arraigned Sept. 7. He is still held at Pierce County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to court documents:
On Nov. 15, 2015, Child Protective Services investigators removed a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl from Hutt and McIver’s home because there was heroin in the house, as well as needles and rat droppings.
CPS employees noticed marks, bruising and cuts on the youngest’s body, indicative of heroin injection.
The oldest was interviewed a month later, describing being choked by McIver, then describing being injected with “feel good medicine.” He said both his parents mixed a white powder with water, then used a needle to inject it into him and his sisters. He said they would usually go to sleep afterward.
The 2-year-old girl tested positive for heroin through a hair follicle test two months later.
CPS investigators interviewed Hutt and McIver, who admitted to being heroin addicts and talked about other people at their house using heroin.
McIver later told police he believed the kids’ baby-sitter may be responsible.
Kenny Ocker
