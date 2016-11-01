She called it assault. He saw it as flirtation. He made it worse with an 'apology.'

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead Pause

8:45 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 1/2 (Warning explicit language)

3:39 What is autism?

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

5:31 Video: Nation Ford versus Fort Mill highlights