Detectives: Man bit someone’s ear off, then tweeted about it

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever Pause

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

2:11 Biden to Rock Hill voters: with 7 days left, 'let's get up and vote'

1:12 Clover High trainer talks about saving unresponsive student athlete

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:45 Fort Mill's annual downtown Fall Festival