5 months after his heart stopped, surfer was back for the toughest race of his life

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill

1:59 Rock Hill Salvation Army leader: 'Such a privilege to serve' after Matthew

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge