Bill Cosby is too blind to defend himself against sex assault allegations, lawyers say

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

3:39 What is autism?

1:59 Rock Hill Salvation Army leader: 'Such a privilege to serve' after Matthew

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill