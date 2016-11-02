Banner on nation’s Main Street highlights missing American journalist’s plight

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:59 Rock Hill Salvation Army leader: 'Such a privilege to serve' after Matthew

1:12 Clover High trainer talks about saving unresponsive student athlete

2:48 Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 10)

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area