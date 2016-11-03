Harvard cancels men’s soccer season after more explicit ‘scouting reports’ found, reports say

An investigation at Harvard found that members of the men’s soccer team continued to produce explicit “scouting reports” ranking women’s soccer players’ appearances and sex appeal into 2016, according to The Harvard Crimson.
The school has canceled the men’s soccer team’s season and it will forfeit all remaining games, the paper reported based on an email sent by Harvard’s athletic director to student-athletes.
In the email, Athletic Director Robert L. Scalise said the “practice appears to be more widespread across the team and has continued beyond 2012, including in 2016.”
The paper reported earlier that the men’s team had produced sexually explicit “scouting reports” on incoming players on the 2012 women’s team.
The six women mentioned in the original “scouting reports” wrote a letter to the Crimson, titled “Stronger Together.” All six graduated in 2016.
“We are appalled that female athletes who are told to feel empowered and proud of their abilities are so regularly reduced to a physical appearance,” they wrote.
Harvard had two games left in the Ivy League and was atop the league standings at 10-3-2 overall and 4-0-1 in leage play.
