AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Clinton, Trump target two different Americas in final push
ATKINSON, N. H. (AP) — Hillary Clinton sped across battleground states Friday trying to energize minority and female supporters and seal a historic presidential victory, while Donald Trump traveled to small-town America to fire up the white, working-class voters he insists will bring the crown to his outsider campaign.
Clinton and Democratic allies used star power and stark warnings as they addressed her base of African-American, Hispanic and female voters. She was campaigning in urban centers of Detroit, Pittsburgh and Cleveland while President Barack Obama made her case in Charlotte, North Carolina — all cities where minority voters are crucial.
In Pittsburgh, a city where one in three people is not white, Clinton hammered Trump as "someone who demeans women, mocks people with disabilities, insults African-Americans and Latinos and demonizes immigrants and Muslims."
"Everywhere he goes he leaves people behind," Clinton told rowdy supporters. She is hoping to be elected next Tuesday as the nation's first female president.
Trump, meanwhile, was on a tour of rural areas, hoping to boost turnout among the voters drawn to his promise to bring back a lost America. He started his day in Atkinson, New Hampshire, population 6,800 and almost 98 percent white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From there, he was bound for Wilmington, Ohio, another overwhelmingly white town where just 13 percent of residents have a college degree.
---
The Undecideds: They're out there, and so very conflicted
WASHINGTON (AP) — After all the sound, fury, fact, fallacy, bluster and blarney of the 2016 presidential campaign, there still are undecided voters out there.
Really.
And they're not just people who've buried their heads in the sand.
Some thoughtful people just do not know what to do with the choices they've been given, yet are determined to exercise their right to vote.
"I'm just really trying to completely think this through," says Peter Schroeder, a fulltime student and tech startup worker in Erie, Pennsylvania.
---
Clinton sent daughter material that was later classified
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Friday released a 2009 email chain that shows then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton forwarding to her daughter material that the department classified last year.
At issue is a December 2009 email that President Barack Obama's trade adviser, Michael Froman, sent to senior White House and State Department staff members. After it made its way up to Clinton, she sent it to "Diane Reynolds," an email pseudonym for Chelsea Clinton.
"See below," Clinton told her daughter. The entire email chain has been blacked out on confidential grounds, the lowest level of classification.
The chain was among the State Department's last release of documents from Clinton's private server before Tuesday's presidential election.
The department classified portions of two other emails released Friday.
---
Body found on land where woman was chained up 'like a dog'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was "chained up like a dog" for weeks in a dark storage container was lured to her captor's South Carolina property for a cleaning job, a family friend said Friday as search teams digging up the area found one body and looked for more.
Authorities were "trying to make sure that we don't have a serial killer on our hands," the sheriff said. Investigators were told the property could hold as many as three other corpses.
Prosecutor Barry Barnette said the woman saw her captor shoot and kill her boyfriend, who went with her to the job. The body discovered Friday was not immediately identified.
The couple disappeared around Aug. 31 when they went to do the work on the suspect's nearly 100-acre property in a rural area near the community of Woodruff, said Daniel Herren, a friend who sat with her in her hospital room after she was rescued Thursday.
"They were going to do some work, help cleaning up the property. And he pulled out a gun and took them hostage," Herren said, adding that the abduction happened quickly.
---
Questions on Christie role swirl after ex-allies' conviction
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to Republican Gov. Chris Christie were convicted on Friday of causing epic traffic jams for political revenge near the nation's busiest bridge, a verdict that further damages his legacy and raises anew questions about why he and his inner circle escaped prosecution.
Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, Christie's appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty of all counts against them. Kelly cried as the verdict was read; Baroni showed no emotion. They announced plans to appeal.
The verdict also had ramifications on the presidential campaign trail, where Christie became an adviser to Republican Donald Trump after his own campaign collapsed, in part because of the bridge case. Before the verdict was issued, Trump's campaign had announced Christie would stump for him in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on Saturday, but later said he would not be on the trail Saturday.
Testimony during the seven-week trial contradicted Christie's statements about when he knew about the four days of gridlock at the base of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee in September 2013. The traffic jams were aimed at retaliating against Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie's re-election, prosecutors alleged.
Other testimony described some of Christie's top advisers and confidants knowing about the plan ahead of time or soon afterward and being aware of the political motivation well before Christie told reporters in December 2013 that none of his staff was involved.
---
Jury: Rolling Stone's rape story defamed university official
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher and a reporter defamed a University of Virginia administrator who sued them for $7.5 million over a discredited story about a gang rape at a fraternity house, a federal jury said Friday.
The 10-member jury in Charlottesville sided with administrator Nicole Eramo, who claimed the article portrayed her as a villain. Jurors found that journalist Sabrina Rubin Erdely was responsible for libel, with actual malice, and that Rolling Stone and its publisher were also responsible for defaming Eramo.
Eramo claimed the November 2014 article falsely said she discouraged the woman identified only as Jackie from reporting the incident to police. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims about being raped.
Rolling Stone's attorneys contended during the trial that Jackie appeared to be an entirely credible source and that the reporter fell victim to an elaborate ruse. The magazine stood by its criticism of the university's handling of sexual assault cases despite problems with Jackie's story.
In a statement Friday, the magazine apologized to Eramo and others impacted by the article.
---
Heavy fighting as Iraqi troops drive deeper into Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi special forces launched a two-pronged assault deeper into Mosul's urban center on Friday, unleashing the most intense street battles against Islamic State militants since the offensive began nearly three weeks ago.
Smoke rose across eastern neighborhoods of Iraq's second-largest city as heavy fighting continued after sundown, with explosions and machine gun fire echoing in the streets as mosques called for evening prayer.
More than 3,000 Iraqi troops took part in the assault under heavy U.S.-led coalition air support, but the pace of the fight also slowed as Iraqi forces moved from fighting in more rural areas with few civilians to the tight, narrow streets of Mosul proper. Sniper fire repeatedly stalled the advance, as commanders called in airstrikes or artillery support after coming under fire.
As the operation got underway, columns of armored vehicles wound through the desert, pushing through dirt berms and drawing heavy fire as they closed in on the middle-class Tahrir and Zahara districts. The area was once named after former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
Seven suicide attackers in explosives-laden vehicles barreled toward the troops, with two getting through and detonating their charges, Lt. Col. Muhanad al-Timimi told The Associated Press. The others were destroyed, including a bulldozer that was hit by an airstrike from the U.S.-led coalition supporting the offensive.
---
Real estate heir Durst in California to face murder charge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who became a nationally known name with last year's HBO documentary "The Jinx," made his long-awaited arrival in California to face charges of killing a friend 16 years ago, authorities said.
Durst was being held in a Los Angeles County jail Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned in the case on Monday afternoon, district attorney's spokeswoman Jane Robison said.
Local prosecutors have been eager to bring Durst to California and try him in the killing of his friend Susan Berman in 2000, but prosecutors in New Orleans held him there on federal weapons charges until he pleaded guilty in April. He had already waived extradition to California.
Durst's attorney, Dick DeGuerin, has said Durst is just as eager to come to Los Angeles County and prove his innocence.
"We've been begging to get to California since two days after he was arrested," DeGuerin told The Associated Press in September.
---
Amid political furor, ever-growing rumors permeate S. Korea
SEOUL (AP) — She was the secret power behind the South Korean throne, the first allegations said, a mysterious woman whose influence reached deep into the presidential mansion and guided many of the president's public relations efforts.
She is Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader and a longtime friend to President Park Geun-hye. And so far, about the only thing that South Korea knows for sure is that Choi edited some of the president's speeches.
But as the political furor has grown, the rumors — widely reported here, widely believed and repeated regularly by the political opposition — have grown as well, permeating almost every corner of South Korean society.
By Friday, Choi had been accused of everything from swaying the careers of pop singers to helping craft North Korea policy to influencing Seoul's multi-billion-dollar purchase of American F-35 fighter jets. With rumors flying, a string of celebrities, from the rapper PSY to a former Miss Korea, have issued statements denying links to Choi's family or distancing themselves from the scandal.
Such allegations may seem ridiculous, but the gladitorial combat of South Korean politics — and the country's long traditions of official corruption and influence-peddling — have bred a deep public cynicism. This is a country, after all, where one former president was ordered to repay more than $200 million he had taken in bribes, and another killed himself in 2009 amid a bribery investigation by throwing himself off a cliff.
---
ABC investigates producer for doctored live shot
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says it is investigating one of its producers after seeing evidence that a live camera shot on "Good Morning America" Friday was enhanced by falsely stringing police tape in the background.
Reporter Linsey Davis was reporting from a field in Woodruff, South Carolina, about a woman allegedly held captive in a storage container by a registered sex offender.
Behind her was a yellow police tape with the words, "Sheriff's Line Do Not Cross." Yet a wide photograph of the scene shows the police tape was actually tied to pieces of ABC's camera equipment. The incident was first reported by CNN.
ABC spokeswoman Julie Townsend said the doctored shot was "completely unacceptable." The report's producer has been called back as ABC investigates the incident.
