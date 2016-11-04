School bus driver in crash shouldn't have been behind wheel

State officials say the driver of a Baltimore school bus involved in a deadly crash with a commuter bus shouldn't have been driving because his commercial license had been suspended two months earlier.
Glenn Chappell also could have been kept from driving because he pleaded guilty in 2012 to second-degree assault. A State Board of Education regulation says a school system "may not" permit someone convicted of a violent crime to operate a school vehicle.
Chappell, 67, was killed Tuesday, along with a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver and four mass transit passengers, when his school bus crossed the center line and smashed into the commuter bus. No children were aboard.
Neither Chappell's employer nor Baltimore City Public Schools are answering questions about the crash or Chappell's fitness.
