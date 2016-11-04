Officer fired for ‘joke’ that he gave a homeless person a fecal sandwich

Everyone has passed a homeless person asking for money or food and felt conflicted about giving them something or continuing on their way.
Officer Matthew Luckhurst, of the San Antonio Police Department, allegedly went a step further.
Luckhurst was fired from the police department after he told several other officers that he had put fecal matter between two pieces of bread and gave it to a homeless person in July, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The city council was briefed on the issue Thursday.
The police department said officials “thoroughly investigated” the incident, but could not find the homeless person the sandwich was allegedly given to. They also said they could not identify the source of the feces.
An attorney for Luckhurst claims he only joked about giving a homeless person a fecal sandwich but never actually did so, and the “joke” spiraled out of control.
“Firing this officer was the right thing to do,” said Mayor Ivy Taylor in a statement. “His actions were a betrayal of every value we have in our community, and he is not representative of our great police force.”
Luckhurst was on the downtown bike-patrol unit when he was fired and had worked at the department for five years.
