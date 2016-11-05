Woman says a state trooper pulled out her breast piercing with pliers

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children Pause

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

1:45 Welcome to Moe's at Lake Wylie

4:03 In sickness and in health

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

11:23 Fort Mill High Band rocks the house at Appalachian State

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally