The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, November 06, 2016
An active weather pattern can be expected across the central third of the country on Sunday, while a frontal system shifts over the Northwest.
A low pressure area will drift slowly eastward over the southern Plains. This system will draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling showers and thunderstorms across the southern Plains, the central Plains and parts of the northern Plains. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to central Texas. A ridge of high pressure will dry conditions out over the Southwest and the Great Basin.
Meanwhile, a cold frontal boundary will extend south southwestward from southwest Canada to Nevada. This frontal boundary will be responsible for producing light to moderate rain and high elevation snow from the Pacific Northwest to the northern high Plains. Another Pacific system is forecast to generate moderate to heavy rain across western Washington. This rain should arrive by late Sunday evening.
Back east, a pocket of energy will produce scattered showers in portions of the Northeast. Just to the south, an onshore flow from the Atlantic will initiate showers and isolated storms in eastern Florida. Most of the Eastern Seaboard will experience dry and pleasant weather on Sunday.
.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 10 degrees at Mt. Washington, N.H. to a high of 88 degrees at Edinburg, Texas
