Officer putting down tire spikes to stop stolen car dies when he’s hit by the car, police say

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline Pause

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population