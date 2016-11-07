‘I am sorry and hungry’: Thief leaves apology note after taking candy bar from car

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

7:21 Janet Reno's Justice Department farewell: "its' been a remarkable experience"

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge