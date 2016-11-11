A teacher tells his Latino students their parents will be deported after Trump victory

2:34 Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq Pause

1:32 Video: Can Rock Hill girls' tennis player Shakendra Alston and Bearcats coach Scott Neely finish each other's sentences?

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:40 York Police Department's new officer is hot on the trail

2:21 Video: Hawgs of the Week (Week 11)

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

0:21 Veterans honored at Orchard park Elementary School

2:33 Moana

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights