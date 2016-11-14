PBS anchor Gwen Ifill dies at 61

PBS news anchor Gwen Ifill, who co-hosted PBS’s NewsHour and moderated the “Washington Week” program, died Monday, the network announced. She was 61.
The Associated Press reported that the cause was cancer.
The television journalist, who began her reporting career in newspapers including the New York Times and Washington Post, was in hospice care in Washington when she passed away, WETA president Sharon Percy Rockefeller said in a staff email. PBS had announced that the news anchor was not participating in election coverage because she was taking time off for health issues. Ifill also took a leave of absence for medical care earlier in the year.
Ifill made her transition into broadcasting when she began moderating “Washington Week” in 1999 and became one of the nation’s most visible African American journalists. She moderated a primary debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in 2015 and moderated both vice-presidential debates in 2004 and 2008, according to Politico.
In a statement, PBS’ president and CEO Paula Kerger called Ifill “one of America’s leading lights in journalism.”
“Her contributions to thoughtful reporting and civic discourse simply cannot be overstated,” Kerger wrote. “She often said that her job was to bring light rather than heat to issues of importance to our society. Gwen did this with grace and a steadfast commitment to excellence.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments