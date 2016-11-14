George W. Bush spent Election Day adopting a puppy

As Election Day approached, reports surfaced that former President George W. Bush had decided he wasn’t voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
Bush, instead, adopted a puppy.
The Dallas resident shared a picture on his Facebook page Monday night of his newest family pet, Freddy.
The post said he and his wife, Laura Bush, visited the SPCA of Texas last Tuesday and came home with the puppy.
“We already love him,” the post said, “and even our cats Bob and Bernadette are finding Freddy’s charm futile to resist.”
