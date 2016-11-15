Father asks for help to find woman who stole son’s birthday gift from porch

A Nipomo man captured a woman stealing a package from his doorstep on his home security camera Nov. 8, and now he’s asking for the public’s help to identify her.
Kevin Beck said the theft happened about 4:45 p.m. on Election Day when nobody was at home. He had been expecting the package, a toy Lego set for his 2-year-old son’s birthday that he ordered from Amazon.com.
A couple of days later, Beck confirmed with Amazon that the package had arrived, but it was nowhere to be found.
Beck reviewed his home security video footage and discovered a woman he didn’t know walking up to his doorstep, picking up the package and walking away. The video then shows her placing the package in a white SUV and driving away.
She’s wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with a logo representing the state of California.
“The video shows the female coming up and grabbing the package,” Beck said. “I don’t know who she is. I’m hoping the community keeps sharing her image and she comes forward. It’s unfortunate that someone took something, let alone a kid’s birthday present.”
Beck said that he has reported the crime to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office but hadn’t received word of any arrest or identification.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a Tribune inquiry on whether a suspect has been identified.
Beck has posted numerous photos of the woman on social media in hopes of getting the word out.
He said Amazon has sent a new package with the toy set without any additional charge.
