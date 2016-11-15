After complaints, Trump-branded buildings being renamed

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom Pause

1:00 Hundreds of anti-Donald Trump protesters march in downtown Raleigh

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

1:32 Stadium students walk out to protest Trump

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump

0:51 Anti-Trump protesters marching on Main Street in Columbia

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting