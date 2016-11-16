10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. TRUMP: TRANSITION PROCEEDING 'SO SMOOTHLY'
The president-elect and his team reject charges that infighting is roiling efforts to set up his White House, national security and economic teams.
2. SYRIAN WARPLANES POUND ALEPPO
Bombs rain down on the beleaguered city for a second straight day, battering a rebel-held area that also houses several medical facilities.
3. ANCIENT ARCHAEOLOGICAL TREASURES DESTROYED
Iraqi troops entering the ancient city of Nimrud, near Mosul, find that Islamic State extremists left behind extensive damage.
4. COP CHARGED IN SLAYING MADE KNOWN VIA SOCIAL MEDIA
The Minnesota officer is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing of a black man whose girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.
5. WHERE VAST OIL FIELD HAS BEEN DISCOVERED
Shale rock in west Texas could yield 20 billion barrels of oil, making it the largest source of shale oil the U.S. Geological Survey has ever assessed.
6. FORMER US DEFENSE SECRETARY DIES AT 94
Melvin Laird served in the cabinet during the years President Nixon struggled to find a way to withdraw troops from an unpopular war in Vietnam.
7. WHAT HASN'T HELPED DRIVE DOWN DRUG PRICES
Congress has issued more than a dozen subpoenas to price-hiking drugmakers and berated execs for more than 16 hours of public hearings. But drug costs haven't budged.
8. AT CLIMATE CONFERENCE, KERRY PARRIES SKEPTICS
The secretary of state says an "overwhelming majority" of Americans know climate change is happening and want the U.S. honor its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.
9. WHO HAD STARRY FLING WITH HARRISON FORD
Carrie Fisher reveals that Princess Leia's romance with Han Solo in "Star Wars" extended off-screen, as well.
10. BASEBALL HONORS SEASON'S BEST PITCHERS
Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox wins the AL Cy Young Award while Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals takes the NL prize.
