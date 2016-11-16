National

November 16, 2016 2:08 PM

Photographer captures the ‘creepiest’ abandoned mall in America - and he’s not kidding

By David Caraccio

Photographer Seph Lawless captured apocalyptic images of Missouri’s abandoned Metro North Mall in Kansas City. The 40-year-old building is set to be demolished within weeks.

It’s being called the creepiest abandoned mall in America. The topic was trending on Wednesday.

Metro North Mall was built back in 1976 and operated for almost 40 years. It closed its doors in April 2014 and has sat abandoned ever since.

The now dilapidated mall is home to decaying escalators and derelict shop fronts. Lawless told The Daily Mail that the shopping center was “by far the creepiest mall I’ve been in.”

