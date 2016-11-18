This energetic lion cub is 5 weeks old and 200% adorable

At 5 weeks old every baby is cute, and the little lion cub at Fresno Chaffee Zoo is no exception. Zoo officials gave local news media access Thursday to the cub in his enclosure, which he shares with his mom, Kiki.
He was the only surviving cub in a litter of three and was born Oct. 11.
The cub’s name will be determined by a contest now underway at the zoo. Zoo staff have selected six Swahili names to choose from: Enzi (powerful), Kijani (warrior), Asani (rebellious), Erevu (clever), Mansa (king) and Bwani (gentleman).
Zoo-goers can buy a $1 wooden token and then place the token in a collection box at the lion viewing area. Voting will continue through Nov. 27, and the cub’s name will be announced shortly after that. But he may not be presented for public viewing for another month or two after that.
For now, the cub spends his time in the enclosure with Kiki, getting tongue-baths, chewing on her tail or other parts of her body and treating Mom as a playmate, since he has no litter mates. Zoo official Nicole Presley said his sister, Zamaya, is keen to rejoin her mother and will be the first family member to meet the cub.
