Mall Santa removed after telling girl that Hillary Clinton is ‘on my naughty list’

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting Pause

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

3:03 U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

1:11 Girl Scout's efforts leads to funeral for unclaimed remains of 72 people

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:54 Carbon monoxide detection sends several in Lake Wylie to hospital

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families