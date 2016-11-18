In era of Trump, Muslim women turning to self-defense classes

3:03 U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:54 Carbon monoxide detection sends several in Lake Wylie to hospital

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

1:42 Winthrop police chief and students discuss new sexual assault allegations on campus

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series