A child’s energy as she fought cancer touched them. Now they’re like a family.

1:11 Girl Scout's efforts leads to funeral for unclaimed remains of 72 people Pause

0:40 Thai Fusion opens in Lake Wylie

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:54 Carbon monoxide detection sends several in Lake Wylie to hospital