Regulator imposes tighter restrictions on Wells Fargo, won’t say why

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:31 Mobility impaired deer hunters don't let boundaries stop them

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers

1:26 View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings