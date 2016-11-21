Authorities say Texas, Missouri, officers shot in ambushes

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up Pause

1:11 Girl Scout's efforts leads to funeral for unclaimed remains of 72 people

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters