Chimney Rock, NC mountain resort reopens after wildfire contained

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC Pause

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:27 Video recap: Chester hangs on to beat Clinton in 3A football playoffs

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road in Chester County for holiday travelers

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings