Website aims to track college professors who ‘advance leftist propaganda’

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:19 Video: final 2016 Hawgs of the Week

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

1:21 Tour Clemson basketball's newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum

2:29 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally