A single mosquito attacked her spine and her brain, and ripped a blissful life apart

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition Pause

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:54 Bond hearing for armed robbery suspect Eric Dixon

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano