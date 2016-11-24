Skyrocketing chemical levels in S.C. gators prompt concern

1:35 La La Land Pause

1:44 Jackie trailer

1:58 Trailer: Fences

2:04 Trailer: Patriots Day

2:31 Manchester by the Sea

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'