3 children’s medicines recalled because of potentially lethal ingredient

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

0:16 Black Friday shoppers ready for deals

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience