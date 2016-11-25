Transgender cop’s uniform keeps her out of event she organized

0:48 Bodies discovered in burnt home Pause

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

1:38 'I'm hungry... I'm ready for a break': Rock Hill shoppers share Black Friday stories

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill