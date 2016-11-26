Her daughter’s long hair was shaved before surgery, so mom got a buzz cut, too

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill Pause

1:31 Rock Hill downtown ice rink brings out the 'holiday spirit'

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano