New Orleans Police say shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease? Pause

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott