Prosecutor's desire to move police shooting trial is unusual

3:38 We'll be there Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

1:20 Clemson fans storm the field after beating South Carolina

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC