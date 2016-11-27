This package thief was caught on video, but other crooks await Cyber Monday

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:30 Students stage 'die-in,' and protest at Winthrop University in Rock Hill

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'