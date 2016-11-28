Suspect in fatal shooting killed in shootout with deputies

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees Pause

2:42 'We will remember this day,' Zack Bailey says

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill