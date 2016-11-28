Why Ohio State is telling students to ‘run hide fight’ from active shooter

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained