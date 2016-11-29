Mountain lion suspected of killing 11 alpacas in weekend attacks above Malibu

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed Pause

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally