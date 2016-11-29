Judges order new legislative maps in March, special election

0:31 Scene of Rock Hill apartment fire that displaced 20 people Pause

1:55 Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

1:30 Disney adventure was Fort Mill family's trip of a lifetime

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport