1 of 2 inmates who escaped from California jail recaptured

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board Pause

0:31 Scene of Rock Hill apartment fire that displaced 20 people

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

2:24 York County father leaves kids in truck for hours

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:23 York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck

2:11 Chenjerai Kumanyika, from world-famous rapper to Clemson educator