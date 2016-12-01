Doctor won’t be seeing patients after calling Michelle Obama ‘monkey face’

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

3:16 Google's self-driving car: Take a peek inside

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

1:23 Video: Lewisville readies for McBee in 1A football playoffs

1:40 SC Assistant Principal of the Year at Clover School District

0:55 Video: Winthrop's Anders Broman hits game-winner with 3 seconds left in OT

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:52 Accused Lake Wylie killer makes first court appearance