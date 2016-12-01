Chicago schools: Cuts possible due to pension aid veto

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season